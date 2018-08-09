Taras compie 4 anni, per lui la torta è di ghiaccioli  

Lettere e numeri di ghiaccio per festeggiare oggi il compleanno del delfino Taras, protagonista dello show acquatico all’Oltremare club di Riccione. Nato il 9 agosto 2014 in cattività, Taras adesso pesa quasi 135 kg ed è lungo 2metri e 25 centimetri. Come un vero e proprio ‘adolescente’ non viene più allattato da mamma Blue ma, ghiottissimo di sardine e aringhe, consuma ben 6 kg di pesce al giorno
