Viaggio nel ‘Labirinto d’amore’ nel giardino di Palazzo Chigi  

Dentro Parco Chigi ad Ariccia dall’11 al 19 agosto 14 attori ci portano per mano a scoprire le avventure e la magia dell’Orlando furioso. Quattro storie d’amore in una messa in scena itinerante dentro il quale lo spettatore si addentra, coinvolto in prima persona, e si perde per seguire le avvincenti storie dei personaggi in un’atmosfera da sogno dove tutto ciò che accade alimenta l’illusione che il tempo possa essersi fermato
