Gabbrielleschi argento nella 10 km  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Giulia Gabbrielleschi ha vinto la medaglia d’argento nella 10 km di fondo agli Europei di nuoto in corso a Glasgow. L’azzurra si è piazzata seconda e sale sul podio insieme a due olandesi: Sharon Van Rouwendaal ed Esmee Vermeulen, rispettivamente oro e bronzo. Quarta l’altra italiana Rachele Bruni, nella top ten anche Arianna Bridi che ha chiuso ottava.  

