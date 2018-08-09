Renzi punta su Leopolda, ottobre. “Ritorno al futuro”

25/10/2013 Firenze, Matteo Renzi arriva alla ex stazione Leopolda per la convention Leopolda 13. Nella foto Matteo Renzi sul palco per il collegamento con la trasmissione televisiva Otto e Mezzo


“Prepariamoci alla Stazione Leopolda.  ‘Ritorno al Futuro’ dal 19 al 21 ottobre segnerà un passaggio  innovativo e importante”. Così Matteo Renzi nell’ultima e-news prima  della pausa estiva, a proposito della kermesse fiorentina.  “Il governo si sta occupando più di spot  che di sostanza e quindi presto toccherà di nuovo a noi”. Lo assicura  Matteo Renzi, senatore del Pd ed ex presidente del Consiglio, in un  videomessaggio postato su Fb. Alla ripresa “ci sarà da divertirsi”,  promette l’ex segretario dem, secondo il quale l’esecutivo Conte è  destinato a non durare oltre l’autunno.

