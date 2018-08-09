Renzi punta su Leopolda, ottobre. “Ritorno al futuro”

“Prepariamoci alla Stazione Leopolda. ‘Ritorno al Futuro’ dal 19 al 21 ottobre segnerà un passaggio innovativo e importante”. Così Matteo Renzi nell’ultima e-news prima della pausa estiva, a proposito della kermesse fiorentina. “Il governo si sta occupando più di spot che di sostanza e quindi presto toccherà di nuovo a noi”. Lo assicura Matteo Renzi, senatore del Pd ed ex presidente del Consiglio, in un videomessaggio postato su Fb. Alla ripresa “ci sarà da divertirsi”, promette l’ex segretario dem, secondo il quale l’esecutivo Conte è destinato a non durare oltre l’autunno.
