Attraversano i binari, travolti e uccisi 2 bambini  

Due bambini sono morti travolti da un treno mentre stavano attraversando i binari con la madre nella zona di Brancaleone (Reggio Calabria). La donna è rimasta ferita in maniera grave ed è stata ricoverata in ospedale. Sul caso sta indagando la Polfer.  

