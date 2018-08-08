Batki d’argento  

Noemi Batki ha vinto la medaglia d’argento dalla piattaforma ai campionati europei di tuffi in corso a Glasgow. L’azzurra ha ottenuto un punteggio di 315.00 cedendo solo all’olandese Celine Van Duijn (319.10). Bronzo alla tedesca Maria Kurjo (308.15).  

