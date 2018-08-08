Paltrinieri argento negli 800 stile libero  

Gregorio Paltrinieri conquista la medaglia d’argento negli 800 metri stile libero ai campionati Europei di nuoto in corso a Glasgow. Il 23enne carpigiano chiude in 7’45″12 alle spalle dell’ucraino Mikhailo Romanchuk, oro con il tempo di 7’42″96. Bronzo per il tedesco Florian Wellbrock (7’45″60). Sesto l’altro azzurro Domenico Acerenza (7’51″64).  

