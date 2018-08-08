Mutilavano braccia e gambe per avere soldi assicurazione  

Si sarebbero fatti mutilare, consenzienti, braccia o gambe, pur di avere il risarcimenti dall’assicurazione. Una truffa che adesso è stata scoperta dalla Polizia di Stato di Palermo che sta eseguendo dei fermi emessi dalla Procura di Palermo. Le ‘vittime’, come spiega il capo della Squadra mobile di Palermo, Rodolfo Ruperti, avrebbero ottenuto anche risarcimenti che superano i centomila euro.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.