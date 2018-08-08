Mutilavano braccia e gambe per avere soldi assicurazione  

Si sarebbero fatti mutilare, consenzienti, braccia o gambe, pur di avere il risarcimenti dall’assicurazione. Una truffa che adesso è stata scoperta dalla Polizia di Stato di Palermo che sta eseguendo dei fermi emessi dalla Procura di Palermo. Le ‘vittime’, come spiega il capo della Squadra mobile di Palermo, Rodolfo Ruperti, avrebbero ottenuto anche risarcimenti che superano i centomila euro.  

