Incendio divampa vicino a Bonn  

Almeno 12 persone sono rimaste ustionate, ma ci sono altre 38 persone ferite, in un incendio divampato oggi vicino a Bonn. Incendio che ha colpito almeno otto case e una linea ferroviaria all’altezza della città di Siegburg. Centinaia di pompieri sono coinvolti nello sforzo per spegnere le fiamme.
