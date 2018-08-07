Incendio divampa vicino a Bonn  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Almeno 12 persone sono rimaste ustionate, ma ci sono altre 38 persone ferite, in un incendio divampato oggi vicino a Bonn. Incendio che ha colpito almeno otto case e una linea ferroviaria all’altezza della città di Siegburg. Centinaia di pompieri sono coinvolti nello sforzo per spegnere le fiamme.  

