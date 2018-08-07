Quadarella fa il bis: oro nei 1500  

Dopo la vittoria negli 800 stile libero Simona Quadarella concede il bis nei 1500 stile libero ai campionati europei di nuoto di Glasgow. La 19enne romana si impone con il tempo di 15’51″61 davanti alla tedesca Sarah Koehler (15’57″85) e all’ungherese Ajna Kesely (16’03″22).
