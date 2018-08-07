Minisini-Flamini d’argento  

Sale a otto il numero delle medaglie dell’Italia agli Europei di nuoto sincronizzato a Glasgow. Giorgio Minisini e Manila Flamini hanno infatti conquistato l’argento nella gara del duo misto con il punteggio di 90.7333. La coppia azzurra è stata battuta solo dalla Russia, oro con 92,4000. Il podio è completato dalla Spagna (85,4333). Bronzo invece per Linda Cerruti e Costanza Ferro nel duo libero con 92,1333 punti. L’oro è andato alla Russia con 96,7000, argento all’Ucraina (93,4000).
