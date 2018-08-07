Minisini-Flamini d’argento  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Sale a otto il numero delle medaglie dell’Italia agli Europei di nuoto sincronizzato a Glasgow. Giorgio Minisini e Manila Flamini hanno infatti conquistato l’argento nella gara del duo misto con il punteggio di 90.7333. La coppia azzurra è stata battuta solo dalla Russia, oro con 92,4000. Il podio è completato dalla Spagna (85,4333). Bronzo invece per Linda Cerruti e Costanza Ferro nel duo libero con 92,1333 punti. L’oro è andato alla Russia con 96,7000, argento all’Ucraina (93,4000). 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.