Sorpresa! Sulla spiaggia c'è un cucciolo di foca  

Ha camminato per un po’ sulla spiaggia del ‘Settemari Club’ di Alonissos, nelle isole Sporadi in Grecia, e poi si è rituffato tranquillamente in acqua. Protagonista un cucciolo di foca monaca, esemplare ormai rarissimo se si pensa che nel Mediterraneo non sono più di 500 le foche monache ancora in vita. A riprendere con il cellulare questo incontro straordinario è stato uno degli animatori del villaggio turistico che ha poi diffuso il video sui social 

