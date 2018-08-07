Sorpresa! Sulla spiaggia c’è un cucciolo di foca  

Ha camminato per un po’ sulla spiaggia del ‘Settemari Club’ di Alonissos, nelle isole Sporadi in Grecia, e poi si è rituffato tranquillamente in acqua. Protagonista un cucciolo di foca monaca, esemplare ormai rarissimo se si pensa che nel Mediterraneo non sono più di 500 le foche monache ancora in vita. A riprendere con il cellulare questo incontro straordinario è stato uno degli animatori del villaggio turistico che ha poi diffuso il video sui social
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.