Blufi, giovane donna 23enne muore soffocata mentre mangia un panino

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2


Una donna di 23 anni di Blufi in provincia di Palermo e’ morta soffocata da un boccone di un panino che stava mangiando. Soccorsa e portata in elisoccorso all’ospedale di Palermo i sanitari non hanno potuto fare nulla per salvarle la vita. (ITALPRESS)

