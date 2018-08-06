Motovedette alla Libia, ok al decreto  

Con 382 voti a favore e 11 contrari, la Camera ha approvato in via definitiva il decreto che dispone la cessione di 12 unità navali alla Libia per il contrasto al traffico di migranti. Dopo un pomeriggio contraddistinto dall’intervento di tutti i deputati dem, il Pd non ha partecipato al voto finale. 

