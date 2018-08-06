Milleproroghe, ok dal Senato: il testo passa alla Camera  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Via libera dell’Aula del Senato al decreto Milleproroghe con 148 voti favorevoli, 110 contrari e 3 astenuti. Nel provvedimento, tra l’altro, lo slittamento dell’obbligo vaccinale per le scuole. Ma anche l’estensione a tutto il 2018 delle misure riguardanti il riparto della quota premiale per le Regioni. E’ prorogato al 1 dicembre 2018, inoltre, l’obbligo di ricetta elettronica per la prescrizione di medicinali e mangimi veterinari. Mentre le misure finalizzate a favorire gli investimenti stranieri per l’ospedale di Olbia resteranno in vigore anche per il triennio 2018-2020. Ora il testo passerà all’esame della Camera. 

