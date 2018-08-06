Milleproroghe, ok dal Senato: il testo passa alla Camera  

Via libera dell’Aula del Senato al decreto Milleproroghe con 148 voti favorevoli, 110 contrari e 3 astenuti. Nel provvedimento, tra l’altro, lo slittamento dell’obbligo vaccinale per le scuole. Ma anche l’estensione a tutto il 2018 delle misure riguardanti il riparto della quota premiale per le Regioni. E’ prorogato al 1 dicembre 2018, inoltre, l’obbligo di ricetta elettronica per la prescrizione di medicinali e mangimi veterinari. Mentre le misure finalizzate a favorire gli investimenti stranieri per l’ospedale di Olbia resteranno in vigore anche per il triennio 2018-2020. Ora il testo passerà all’esame della Camera.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.