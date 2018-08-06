Nuoto sincronizzato, Linda Cerruti è bronzo  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Linda Cerruti sale ancora sul podio agli Europei di nuoto sincronizzato a Glasgow. Dopo l’argento nel combo, il bronzo nel tecnico del duo e nel libero con la squadra, l’azzurra ha conquistato un altro bronzo nel tecnico della prova individuale. Sulle note di ‘The Double Life of Veronique’ di Zbigniew Preisner, con coreografia del direttore tecnico Patrizia Giallombardo, Cerruti ha ottenuto 90.1778 punti. L’oro è andato alla russa campionessa del mondo Svetlana Kolesnichenko con 93.4816, argento all’ucraina Yelyzaeta Yakhno (91.3517). Per l’Italia è la quinta medaglia in questa edizione degli Europei.  

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.