Nuoto sincronizzato, Linda Cerruti è bronzo  

Linda Cerruti sale ancora sul podio agli Europei di nuoto sincronizzato a Glasgow. Dopo l’argento nel combo, il bronzo nel tecnico del duo e nel libero con la squadra, l’azzurra ha conquistato un altro bronzo nel tecnico della prova individuale. Sulle note di ‘The Double Life of Veronique’ di Zbigniew Preisner, con coreografia del direttore tecnico Patrizia Giallombardo, Cerruti ha ottenuto 90.1778 punti. L’oro è andato alla russa campionessa del mondo Svetlana Kolesnichenko con 93.4816, argento all’ucraina Yelyzaeta Yakhno (91.3517). Per l’Italia è la quinta medaglia in questa edizione degli Europei.
