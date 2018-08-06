Marito e moglie trovati morti in casa  

Morti insieme nella loro abitazione. I corpi di un 51enne e sua moglie, di 48 anni, sono stati trovati nella loro casa di Adrano, nel catanese. A fare la scoperta, la figlia della coppia che era andata a trovare i genitori. Secondo i primi rilievi del medico legale non si tratterebbe di una morte violenta. La polizia, che indaga, esclude l’omicidio e cause violente. A fare chiarezza sulla causa del decesso sarà l’autopsia disposta dalla Procura di Catania.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.