Marito e moglie trovati morti in casa  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Morti insieme nella loro abitazione. I corpi di un 51enne e sua moglie, di 48 anni, sono stati trovati nella loro casa di Adrano, nel catanese. A fare la scoperta, la figlia della coppia che era andata a trovare i genitori. Secondo i primi rilievi del medico legale non si tratterebbe di una morte violenta. La polizia, che indaga, esclude l’omicidio e cause violente. A fare chiarezza sulla causa del decesso sarà l’autopsia disposta dalla Procura di Catania. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.