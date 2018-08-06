Bastianelli oro agli Europei di ciclismo 

Marta Bastianelli ha vinto la medaglia d’oro nella prova in linea femminile agli Europei di ciclismo di Glasgow. Su un circuito di 14,4 chilometri ripetuto nove volte, per un totale di 129,6 chilometri, l’azzurra si è imposta in volata davanti all’olandese Marianne Vos e alla tedesca Lisa Brennauer. A 31 anni, Bastianelli bissa così il titolo continentale conquistato 11 anni fa a Stoccarda.
