Boss vuole portare statua Madonna, processione bloccata  

Voleva portare la statua della Madonna, ma il comitato si è opposto costringendo i carabinieri a bloccare la processione. E’ successo a Zungri, provincia di Vibo Valentia, dove un presunto boss della ‘Ndrangheta voleva essere tra le persone che sorreggono la statua durante la processione. Netto però il rifiuto del Comitato promotore che ha costretto i carabinieri presenti a intervenire e a interrompere l’evento.
