Lampedusa, motovedetta Gdf trae in salvo 9 turisti a bordo di gommone in avaria

Una motovedetta della Guardia di Finanza ha tratto in salvo la scorsa notte, al largo di Lampedusa, nove turisti che si trovavano a bordo di un gommone che ha avuto un’avaria. Un mezzo della Capitaneria di porto ha perlustrato l’area delle Pelagie insieme alla motovedetta della Finanza e, dopo alcune ore di ricerche, i turisti sono stati soccorsi e sbarcati a Lampedusa. (ITALPRESS).
