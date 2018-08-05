Augusta. Bastone, coltello, tirapugni: arrestato mentre colpisce un uomo

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Nel primo pomeriggio di ieri, agenti della  Polizia di Stato, in servizio al Commissariato di P.S. di Augusta,  hanno arrestato in flagranza di reato un 25enne per il reato di  lesioni aggravate. L’uomo, poco prima dell’intervento della Polizia,  aveva aggredito, per motivi che sono ancora al vaglio degli  inquirenti, un’altra persona, già conosciuta alle forze di polizia,  utilizzando un tirapugni, un bastone ed un coltello, che sono stati  sequestrati. L’arrestato è stato posto ai domiciliari.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.