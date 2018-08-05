Augusta. Bastone, coltello, tirapugni: arrestato mentre colpisce un uomo

Nel primo pomeriggio di ieri, agenti della Polizia di Stato, in servizio al Commissariato di P.S. di Augusta, hanno arrestato in flagranza di reato un 25enne per il reato di lesioni aggravate. L’uomo, poco prima dell’intervento della Polizia, aveva aggredito, per motivi che sono ancora al vaglio degli inquirenti, un’altra persona, già conosciuta alle forze di polizia, utilizzando un tirapugni, un bastone ed un coltello, che sono stati sequestrati. L’arrestato è stato posto ai domiciliari.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.