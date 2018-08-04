Europei Nuoto, Quadarella oro negli 800  

Simona Quadarella è la nuova campionessa d’Europa negli 800 stile libero. Al Tollcross International Swimming Centre di Glasgow la 19enne romana si è imposta con il tempo di 8’16″35 stabilendo anche il nuovo primato italiano. Alle sue spalle l’ungherese Ajna Kesely (8’21″91) e la russa Anna Egorova (8’24″61).
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.