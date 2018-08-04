Europei Nuoto, Quadarella oro negli 800  

Simona Quadarella è la nuova campionessa d’Europa negli 800 stile libero. Al Tollcross International Swimming Centre di Glasgow la 19enne romana si è imposta con il tempo di 8’16″35 stabilendo anche il nuovo primato italiano. Alle sue spalle l’ungherese Ajna Kesely (8’21″91) e la russa Anna Egorova (8’24″61).  

