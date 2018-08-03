Archiviata una delle inchieste su Savona  

Il Gip del Tribunale di Trani Raffaele Morelli ha archiviato perché “la notizia di reato è infondata” l’inchiesta per usura bancaria a carico, insieme ad altre 61 persone, di Paolo Savona, ministro delle Politiche europee. Per Savona resta in piedi l’indagine della Procura di Campobasso per presunta usura bancaria.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.