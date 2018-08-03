Archiviata una delle inchieste su Savona  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Il Gip del Tribunale di Trani Raffaele Morelli ha archiviato perché “la notizia di reato è infondata” l’inchiesta per usura bancaria a carico, insieme ad altre 61 persone, di Paolo Savona, ministro delle Politiche europee. Per Savona resta in piedi l’indagine della Procura di Campobasso per presunta usura bancaria. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.