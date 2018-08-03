Cusinato d’argento nei 400 misti  

Ilaria Cusinato è argento nei 400 misti in 4’35”05 ai campionati europei al Tollcross International Swimming Centre di Glasgow. Per l’atleta padovana è la seconda prestazione personale di sempre dietro al 4’34”65, migliore prestazione italiana in tessuto stabilita al trofeo Sette Colli, a 21 centesimi dal record italiano stabilito da Alessia Filippi per l’argento alle Olimpiadi di Pechino nel 2008. Davanti a lei la francese Fantine Lesaffre in 4’34”17.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.