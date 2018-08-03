Cusinato d’argento nei 400 misti  

Ilaria Cusinato è argento nei 400 misti in 4’35”05 ai campionati europei al Tollcross International Swimming Centre di Glasgow. Per l’atleta padovana è la seconda prestazione personale di sempre dietro al 4’34”65, migliore prestazione italiana in tessuto stabilita al trofeo Sette Colli, a 21 centesimi dal record italiano stabilito da Alessia Filippi per l’argento alle Olimpiadi di Pechino nel 2008. Davanti a lei la francese Fantine Lesaffre in 4’34”17. 

