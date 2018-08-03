Roma, 64enne travolta e uccisa da un’auto  

Una donna di 64 anni è morta investita da un’auto nella tarda serata di ieri in via Tuscolana, direzione fuori Roma. Il conducente dell’auto, un 46enne, è stato portato al Policlinico Tor Vergata per gli accertamenti di rito sull’eventuale assunzione di alcol e droga. Sul posto per i rilievi la polizia locale gruppo Casilino.
