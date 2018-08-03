Licata, violenze su moglie e figlio, si barrica in casa all’arrivo dei CC

I Carabinieri di Licata, nell’agrigentino, hanno arrestato un uomo di 42 anni per maltrattamenti ai danni della moglie e del figlio. I militari sono intervenuti dopo richiesta d’aiuto pervenuta al “112” che segnalava urla provenienti da una abitazione di Piano Cannelle. I carabinieri giunti sul posto hanno soccorso e liberato un intero nucleo familiare, composto da una donna ed un figlio minore, sottoposti a violenze fisiche ed ai quali era stato impedito di uscire da casa per tutta la notte, proprio dal marito della donna.
L’uomo, mentre i Carabinieri stavano soccorrendo i suoi familiari, ha reagito in modo violento contro i militari, riuscendo in un primo tempo a barricarsi dentro la sua abitazione. A quel punto, sono sopraggiunti sul posto una dozzina di Carabinieri di rinforzo e l’immobile in questione e’ stato subito circondato. Alla fine l’uomo e’ stato immobilizzato ed arrestato. (ITALPRESS)
(Foto d’archivio)
