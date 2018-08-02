M5S torna alla carica sul reddito di cittadinanza  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Il M5S torna alla carica sul reddito di cittadinanza. A quanto si apprende, oggi i pentastellati avrebbero depositato a Palazzo Madama una proposta di legge sul reddito di cittadinanza, storico cavallo di battaglia grillino. Anche nella scorsa legislatura i pentastellati avevano presentato una proposta di legge sullo stesso tema, a firma Nunzia Catalfo. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.