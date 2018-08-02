Apple da record, vale 1.000 miliardi di dollari  

Il gigante della tecnologia Apple ha raggiunto un valore di mercato senza precedenti di 1 trilione di dollari, cioè 1.000 miliardi di dollari, dato che il prezzo delle sue azioni ha superato i 207 dollari. L’impennata della capitalizzazione più alta mai realizzata per una società statunitense è sostenuta dai conti del terzo trimestre pubblicati due giorni fa.
