Apple da record, vale 1.000 miliardi di dollari  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Il gigante della tecnologia Apple ha raggiunto un valore di mercato senza precedenti di 1 trilione di dollari, cioè 1.000 miliardi di dollari, dato che il prezzo delle sue azioni ha superato i 207 dollari. L’impennata della capitalizzazione più alta mai realizzata per una società statunitense è sostenuta dai conti del terzo trimestre pubblicati due giorni fa.  

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.