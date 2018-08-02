Il figlio di Marcello Foa nello staff di Salvini  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Sul social Linkedin, utilizzato soprattuto in ambito professionale, spunta un profilo di Leonardo Foa. Profilo che sembrerebbe corrispondere al figlio del presidente della Rai ‘bocciato’ dalla commissione di Viglianza, Marcello Foa. Leonardo si qualificherebbe, in inglese, come “Membro dello staff di comunicazione, ministro dell’Interno e vice premier d’Italia’”. Lo screenshot del profilo sta girando sul web. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.