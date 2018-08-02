Il figlio di Marcello Foa nello staff di Salvini  

Sul social Linkedin, utilizzato soprattuto in ambito professionale, spunta un profilo di Leonardo Foa. Profilo che sembrerebbe corrispondere al figlio del presidente della Rai ‘bocciato’ dalla commissione di Viglianza, Marcello Foa. Leonardo si qualificherebbe, in inglese, come “Membro dello staff di comunicazione, ministro dell’Interno e vice premier d’Italia’”. Lo screenshot del profilo sta girando sul web.
