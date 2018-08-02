Florenzi rinnova fino al 2023  

Il vice-capitano Alessandro Florenzi ha rinnovato il suo contratto con la Roma fino al 30 giugno 2023. Lo ha annunciato il club giallorosso con una nota sul suo sito ufficiale. “Sono molto felice della decisione di Florenzi – ha affermato il ds Monchi -. Eravamo entrambi determinati a continuare insieme questa bellissima storia. Alessandro per noi non rappresenta solo un calciatore importante, ma è una delle nostre bandiere”.
