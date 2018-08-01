Chiese, castelli e palazzi: tornano i ‘Luoghi del cuore’ del FAI  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Chiese, castelli, siti archeologici, aree naturalistiche e palazzi storici, ma anche “curiosità” come un caffè liberty che rischia di scomparire a Trieste o un museo a cielo aperto, importante esempio di arte pubblica e sociale, a Ulassai. Giunge alla nona edizione il censimento nazionale del FAI ‘I luoghi del cuore’, nato per selezionare i beni bisognosi di un restauro più amati dai cittadini. Si può votare fino al 30 novembre.  

