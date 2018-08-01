Studenti restaurano la sala da ballo della regina  

Gli allievi della Creative Dimension di Londra hanno riprodotto decorazioni in oro andate perdute o piccole parti di tappezzeria e fregi antichi ripristinando le caratteristiche di progettazione della sala da ballo di Buckingham Palace. Il workshop è durato tre anni. E questa settimana, gli studenti hanno imparato le tecniche della tradizione dagli storici restauratori di interni della famiglia reale terminando il restauro 

