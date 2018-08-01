Studenti restaurano la sala da ballo della regina  

Gli allievi della Creative Dimension di Londra hanno riprodotto decorazioni in oro andate perdute o piccole parti di tappezzeria e fregi antichi ripristinando le caratteristiche di progettazione della sala da ballo di Buckingham Palace. Il workshop è durato tre anni. E questa settimana, gli studenti hanno imparato le tecniche della tradizione dagli storici restauratori di interni della famiglia reale terminando il restauro
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.