Scossa di terremoto vicino ad Accumoli  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Una scossa di terremoto di magnitudo 2,9 è stata registrata intorno le 5,34 vicino ad Accumoli, in provincia di Rieti. Non sono stati segnalati danni a cose o persone. La scossa è stato localizzata dalla Sala Sismica dell’Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia di Roma ad una profondità di 11 chilometri. Accumoli è stato epicentro della violenta scossa di magnitudo 6 che il 24 agosto di due anni fa provocò quasi 300 vittime.  

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.