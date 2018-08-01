Scossa di terremoto vicino ad Accumoli  

Una scossa di terremoto di magnitudo 2,9 è stata registrata intorno le 5,34 vicino ad Accumoli, in provincia di Rieti. Non sono stati segnalati danni a cose o persone. La scossa è stato localizzata dalla Sala Sismica dell’Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia di Roma ad una profondità di 11 chilometri. Accumoli è stato epicentro della violenta scossa di magnitudo 6 che il 24 agosto di due anni fa provocò quasi 300 vittime.
