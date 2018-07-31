Spiagge, immense ed assolate. Tanta la gente che ci ha già lasciato il cuore

(Andrea Tuttoilmondo) Spiagge, immense ed assolate. Spiagge già vissute. Amate e poi perdute. In questa azzurrità, fra le conchiglie e il sale, tanta la gente che ci ha già lasciato il cuore. Spiagge, di corpi abbandonati. Di attimi rubati. Mentre la pelle brucia, un’altra vela va fino a che non scompare. Quanti i segreti che appartengono al mare. Un’altra estate qui, un’altra volta qui, più disinvolta e più puttana che mai. Mille avventure che non finiranno se per quegli amori esisteranno nuove spiagge. Di cocco e di granite. Di muscoli e bikini. Di straniere e di bagnini. Quel disco nel juke-box suona la tua canzone, per la tua storia che nasce sotto l’ombrellone.
Spiagge. Un’altra vela va fino a che non scompare. Quanti i segreti che appartengono al mare. Un’altra estate qui, e un’altra volta qui, più disinvolta e più puttana che mai. Mille avventure che non finiranno se per quegli amori esisteranno nuove spiagge. Dipinte in cartolina, “ti scrivo, tu mi scrivi?”, poi torna tutto come prima. L’inverno passerà, fra la noia e le piogge. Ma una speranza c’è. Che ci siano nuove spiagge.Ode alle spiagge
