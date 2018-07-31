Badelij e Correa, una sciarpa per due. Il video che fa ridere i romanisti  

Spopola sui social tra le ironie dei tifosi della Roma il filmato girato lunedì all’arrivo di Badelij a Fiumicino nel quale lo staff biancoceleste chiede al calciatore di restituire la sciarpa dopo la foto di rito perché è in arrivo Correa e ne hanno solo una. A rilanciarlo su Twitter è stato proprio un tifoso giallorosso, nome in codice ‘TrediciDicembre’ che si definisce “tante cose ma… soprattutto romanista”. Il video è stato ritwittato centinaia di volte
