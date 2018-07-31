MillionDAY debutta in Sicilia: un milione di euro a giocatore di Marsala

MillionDAY, il nuovo gioco numerico a quota fissa di Lottomatica ha regalato una vincita da un milione di euro a un fortunato giocatore di Marsala (Trapani). Dal giorno del lancio, il MillionDAY ha distribuito vincite in tutta Italia per oltre 64 milioni di euro, con oltre 7.400 vincite da 1000 euro. (ITALPRESS)

