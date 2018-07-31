Mentana, Casaleggio e l’insetto fastidioso: “Non vorrei fosse un grillo”  

Il giornalista intervistato da Davide Casaleggio al Rousseau City Lab di Cesenatico per parlare di futuro dei media viene tormentato da un insetto sulla camicia e finisce quasi per inghiottirlo restando senza voce. E ironizza: “Grillo, da tutte le parti…”
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.