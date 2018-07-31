Mentana, Casaleggio e l’insetto fastidioso: “Non vorrei fosse un grillo”  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Il giornalista intervistato da Davide Casaleggio al Rousseau City Lab di Cesenatico per parlare di futuro dei media viene tormentato da un insetto sulla camicia e finisce quasi per inghiottirlo restando senza voce. E ironizza: “Grillo, da tutte le parti…”  

