Il Messina ingaggia Luis Fabian Galesio, cognato dell'interista Icardi

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3


Il Messina ha acquistato a titolo definitivo Luis Fabian Galesio, centravanti argentino classe 1993. Dopo il periodo di prova effettuato nel pre-ritiro di Mili Marina, Galesio – fidanzato con Ivana, sorella del capitano dell’Inter, Mauro Icardi – ha firmato il contratto che lo leghera’ alla societa’ giallorossa nell’imminente stagione di Serie D. “Sono molto felice di annunciare il mio arrivo al Messina – scrive Galesio su Instagram -. Ho raggiunto una squadra e una societa’ molto seria, umile e con tanta fame di gloria: tutto quello che serve per centrare grandi obiettivi”. (ITALPRESS)

