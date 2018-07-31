Celebre rosticceria siciliana chiude a Milano per mancanza di personale

(Enzo Mignosi, da FB) In via Spalato, a Milano, un eccellente locale dove trovavi rosticceria siciliana di altissima qualità è stato costretto a chiudere per mancanza di personale. Il titolare, un gentilissimo signore messinese, ha spiegato ancora incredulo di non riuscire a trovare dipendenti, anche non specializzati. “C’è chi vuole lavorare da lunedì a venerdì, chi solo la mattina, agli annunci prima rispondevano a decine, ora solo un paio e sempre ponendo condizioni inaccettabili. Così ho deciso di chiudere”.
