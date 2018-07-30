Ritardi nel bilancio consuntivo, Regione commissaria il Comune di Palermo

Il comune di Palermo ritarda ad approvare il bilancio consuntivo 2017 e cosi’ la Regione invia un commissario ad acta. Si tratta di Carmelo Messina che, in prima istanza, dovra’ sollecitare l’Amministrazione ed il consiglio comunale ad approvare lo strumento contabile ed, in caso contrario, a sostituirsi ad essi se inadempienti. Nella stessa condizione del capoluogo siciliano si trovano in provincia di Palermo altri 61 comuni su 82. (ITALPRESS)
