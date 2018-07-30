Karaoke in taxi per Emma, il video è virale  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


La cantante Emma Marrone duetta a bordo del taxi ‘Duca 40’ con il tassista romano sulla base di ‘Estate’, successo del 1960 di Bruno Martino. “Posso mettere il video su Internet?” chiede lui. E lei gli dà il nulla osta a condividerlo “ovunque”. Neanche a dirlo, il filmato è diventato virale superando, solo sul profilo Instagram di Emma, 600 mila ‘cuori’ 

