Karaoke in taxi per Emma, il video è virale  

La cantante Emma Marrone duetta a bordo del taxi ‘Duca 40’ con il tassista romano sulla base di ‘Estate’, successo del 1960 di Bruno Martino. “Posso mettere il video su Internet?” chiede lui. E lei gli dà il nulla osta a condividerlo “ovunque”. Neanche a dirlo, il filmato è diventato virale superando, solo sul profilo Instagram di Emma, 600 mila ‘cuori’
