C'è un ragno in piscina, ci pensa Nicole Kidman  

Un enorme tarantola ‘ospite’ di casa Kidman è stata catturata dalla coraggiosa attrice sotto gli occhi terrorizzati dei figli. “Mamma vieni via da lì”, le gridano i bimbi nel video. Ma lei impavida interviene e mostra poi l’animale chiuso in un barattolo di vetro: “Catturato e rilasciato sano e salvo”, assicura l’attrice sul suo profilo Intragram 

