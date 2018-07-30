Rugby, sospeso Andrea Ferrara in via cautelare

La prima sezione del Tna, in accoglimento dell’istanza di sospensione cautelare proposta dalla Procura Nazionale Antidoping, ha provveduto a sospendere il giocatore dell’Amatori Catania, Andrea Ferrara (tesserato Fir), “trovato positivo alle sostanze 19 -Norandrosterone, 19 – Noretiocolanolone, presenza Testosterone”, a seguito di un controllo fuori competizione effettuato da Nado Italia lo scorso 13 luglio a Catania. (ITALPRESS)
