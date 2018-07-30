Marco Mengoni, video-sorpresa per i fan  

Da venerdì era sparito da tutti i social facendo spaventare i fan. Ma oggi Marco Mengoni è tornato con una bella sorpresa per i suoi fan: la data di uscita del suo nuovo album di inediti. Dopo il suo ultimo progetto discografico che gli è valso complessivamente ben otto dischi di platino Mengoni aveva abbandonato la scena per preparare il suo prossimo lavoro che però non si sapeva quando avrebbe visto la luce. Questa mattina l’annuncio a sorpresa sulle sue piattaforme social: la data è il 30 novembre 2018.
