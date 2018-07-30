“Non li abbandonare”. Arriva lo spot con Morandi  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Gianni Morandi, Chiara Baschetti e Michele Rosiello insieme al cane Mirto sono i protagonisti del nuovo spot contro l’abbandono lanciato oggi sul canale Twitter della Polizia di Stato. Gli attori vestono ancora una volta i panni dei personaggi interpretati nella nota serie Tv ‘L’isola di Pietro’ per una ‘mini-fiction’ che inviti tutti a portare con sé il proprio amico a quattro zampe anche in estate.  

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.