“Non li abbandonare”. Arriva lo spot con Morandi  

Gianni Morandi, Chiara Baschetti e Michele Rosiello insieme al cane Mirto sono i protagonisti del nuovo spot contro l’abbandono lanciato oggi sul canale Twitter della Polizia di Stato. Gli attori vestono ancora una volta i panni dei personaggi interpretati nella nota serie Tv ‘L’isola di Pietro’ per una ‘mini-fiction’ che inviti tutti a portare con sé il proprio amico a quattro zampe anche in estate.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.