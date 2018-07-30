Scossa 3.7 al largo della Calabria  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Una scossa di terremoto di magnitudo 3.7 è stata registrata all’1.15 al largo della costa sud occidentale della Calabria, davanti alla provincia di Vibo Valentia. La scossa, rilevata dall’Istituto nazionale di geofisica e vulcanologia (Ingv), è avvenuta a una profondità di 89 km con epicentro in mare a 13 km da Ricadi. 

REDAZIONE

