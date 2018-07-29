Thomas re del Tour  

Il britannico Geraint Thomas vince la 105ma edizione del Tour de France e sfila in trionfo sugli Champs Elysees, a Parigi. Sul podio, dopo il ciclista del Team Sky, anche l’olandese Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb), secondo, mentre il capitano del Team Sky Chris Froome è terzo. Gallese, Thomas è il terzo britannico a vincere nella storia del Tour. 

