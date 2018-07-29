Partinico, calci e pugni al barista senegalese, arrivano i carabinieri

I Carabinieri hanno denunciato in stato di liberta’ G.B., 34 anni, ritenuto responsabile dell’aggressione del senegalese di 19 anni che lavora in un bar di Partinico. Il giovane, ospite di un centro di accoglienza, e’ stato preso a calci e pugni e ha riportato ferite giudicate guaribili in sette giorni. Il 34enne rispondera’ di lesioni personali aggravate. La sua presenza nel posto dell’aggressione e’ stata confermata da diverse testimonianze. (ITALPRESS).

