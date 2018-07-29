Gp Ungheria, un minuto di silenzio per Marchionne  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Al Gran Premio d’Ungheria, la Formula 1 ha osservato un minuto di silenzio per Sergio Marchionne, scomparso mercoledì scorso. Tutti in piedi a Budapest, pubblico e addetti ai lavori, per ricordare il manager presidente della Ferrari.  

