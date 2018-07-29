Kathleen Baker record mondiale nei 100 dorso  

Kathleen Baker ha stabilito il nuovo primato mondiale dei 100 dorso femminili in 58″00 migliorando il precedente record della canadese Kylie Masse di 58″10 ottenuto ai campioni del mondo di Budapest 2017. La 21enne statunitense ha realizzato l’impresa ai campionati nazionali di Irvine. 

